Coronavirus: dormant disease may have been waiting worldwide for perfect temperatures to spread

The coronavirus outbreak may not have originated in China and instead lay dormant around the globe waiting for the right conditions to activate, a university expert has suggested.
Rather than the city of Wuhan being the centre for Covid-19, the disease might have been lying in wait in several countries around the world.
Early research has shown that the virus thrives in temperatures of 4°C found in sewers and meat factories, said Dr Tom Jefferson, senior associate tutor at the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford University.
He believes that there is evidence that Covid-19 appeared earlier last year in Europe and South America.
Spanish virologists said last week that they had found traces in waste water samples gathered in March 2019, scientists in Brazil found traces in November and evidence of coronavirus was discovered in northern Italy in December.
"I think the virus was already here, here meaning everywhere," Dr Jefferson told The Telegraph. "We may be seeing a dormant virus that has been activated by environmental conditions."
He added: “There was a case in the Falkland Islands in early February. Now where did that come from? There was a cruise ship that went from South Georgia to Buenos Aires, and the passengers were screened and then on day eight, when they started sailing towards the Weddell Sea they got the first case. Was it in prepared food that was defrosted and activated?
“Strange things like this happened with Spanish Flu. In 1918 around 30 per cent of the population of Western Samoa died of Spanish Flu, and they hadn’t had any communication with the outside world.”
However, other reports have emerged that the virus may have first developed in a cave full of bats in China in 2013. The Sunday Times reported that toxic samples, which killed three people, were taken for examination at the biosafety lab in Wuhan.
Dr Jefferson said Covid-19 could be transmitted through sewage or shared lavatories not just through droplets from coughing.
With outbreaks at meat factories it could also spread where food is prepared at a certain temperature. Last month Germany had a severe outbreak of Covid-19 when 1,300 workers tested positive at a major meat production centre that operated at 4°C. It is possible the virus spread because people failed to wash their hands correctly, Dr Jefferson said.
He suggested that environmental conditions or the human population could potentially provide the right circumstances to activate the virus. He urged the authorities tried to carry out an investigation to track down precisely how, where and when Covid-19 came into being.
“These outbreaks need to be investigated properly with people on the ground, one by one,” he said. “You question people and you start constructing hypotheses that fit the facts, not the other way around.”
Date started: July 2020
Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: HealthTech
# of staff: 10
Funding to date: Self-funded
Dh3.7 million
The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown
46
The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed.
1,000
The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room]
50
How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday
3,000
The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
1.1 million
The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.
Wolves 0
Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen)
Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)
Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)
Rugby World Cup (all times UAE)
Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm
Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27
2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6
3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18
4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30
5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8
