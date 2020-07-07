'What choice do I have?': coronavirus fallout sending Afghan children into work or marriage

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is pushing Afghan children into early marriage or labour work and away from education.

Few children in Afghanistan have suffered severe coronavirus-related health issues, but pandemic-induced economic hardships expose families to inequalities that many richer countries don’t face.

Just over half of the young nation – about 64 per cent are under the age of 25 – live below the poverty line, according to United Nations figures; and while many have managed to get by pre-pandemic, they have now either exhausted their savings or lost opportunities for a daily income.

Halime has experienced just that: at 12, her parents decided that marrying off their daughter would be the only way to financially survive. Now engaged, Halime is due to move in with her husband within the next year. Her price? About $2,600 – or two lakh in the local currency.

She doesn’t quite have a concept of what marriage means. “I will make tea and cook for my husband,” she said shyly from her small house in a camp for internally displaced people in the country’s Herat province.

Her parents have lived here for the past three years, initially fleeing conflict in the neighbouring Ghor province, barely surviving on a daily labourer wage.

“Work has now dried up,” her father Juma Gul, 47, explained, blaming the pandemic for his current dilemma.

“It’s not that I want to marry her off, but what choice do I have?” he asked.

Halime’s situation isn’t an exception. Throughout Afghanistan, children have suffered tough consequences when it comes to Covid-19.

Abdul, 9, attended school in Kabul before the lockdown, but now spends most of his days in the market, trying to sell ‘bolani’, a type of vegetable-filled bread common in Afghanistan. Stefanie Glinksi / The National

Abdul, a nine-year-old who attended school in Kabul before the country was placed under lockdown, says he now spends most of his days in the market, trying to sell ‘bolani’, a type of vegetable-filled bread common in Afghanistan.

“On my first day of work, I was yelled at constantly. “Go away boy,” they tell me. Sometimes people even hit me,” he said.

While he doesn’t mind the work so much, it’s the harassment that scares him. “My mother always tells me to be careful, to stay in the market and to not go home with people,” he said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Afghan policemen stand guard at a check point during Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kabul Afghan policemen stand guard at a check point during Eid Al Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan. REUTERS (Reuters)

Even before the spread of the coronavirus, about a quarter of Afghan children between the ages of five and 14 already worked, with half of them not attending school. These numbers have now peaked.

"There are many dangers on the streets and since the pandemic, children have faced an increasingly tough time as many more families send their kids out to make an income," Sonia Nezami, education director at Action for Development told The National.

“In the markets and on the streets, children are considered cheap labour and Covid-19 has increased the abuse and hardships they face.”

Afghanistan has reported 30,000 Covid-19 infections, but with few testing centres and a backlog in sample evaluation, official numbers are likely to be far larger. The International Rescue Committee estimates 40 per cent of all tests for the virus have come back positive in a report released in June.

The spread of the virus has hindered other essential health work, including vaccination programmes to guard against other dangerous diseases. When it comes to polio, the virus couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have given out more than 20,000 vaccines. We had just five days left to finish vaccinating the entire province of Herat when Covid19 hit,” said Unicef’s polio vaccination officer Dr Ahmad Shah Ahmadi, who says vaccinations have been put on hold because of the pandemic.

Nargis, a one-year-old girl, has missed several of her vaccinations, but her mother Nadaf, 35, is now trying to catch up. “We didn’t think about vaccinations or even visiting the doctor. Everywhere we went, we feared contracting the virus,” she said.

Polio has almost been eradicated in Afghanistan but sporadic surges are not uncommon. It continues to threaten children’s lives and can cause paralysis.

In another part of Afghanistan, high up in Badakhshan’s mountains, Nasima, 10, is struggling with yet another reality of the pandemic: her school has been closed for months.

Afghanistan’s schools were in crisis before the pandemic and the number of children studying is falling as conflict escalates and donor funding ends, Heather Barr, Human Rights Watch’s co-director for the Women’s Rights Division, said.

“Thirty-five per cent of Afghan girls marry as children, and being out of school is associated with child marriage. Afghan girls who did not study are three times as likely to marry before 18 as girls who completed secondary education,” she wrote.

Nasima’s mother Dona Gul, 30, said it was unlikely that her daughter would return to education, even if school reopened. A widow, Ms Gul mainly relied on her sons working as farmers or labourers in a nearby town, but the pandemic has dried up work and pushed salaries down.

“Nasima is the first one in the family to attend school. I wanted her to continue her schooling, but I have few options: she will either have to work or if there is a suitable match, she might get married,” she said.

A bride’s dowry, she said, would be enough cash to get the family through the coronavirus crisis and further.

She admits that it’s not the perfect option. Having been married at age 14 herself, she hoped to offer her daughter a better future – until Covid-19 hit Afghanistan.

“It is simply about survival,” she said.

“Our family hasn’t been sick, but we’re struggling to cope. Sending my boys to work and debating marrying off my daughter – these are the consequences of the coronavirus – and we have little alternative.”

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Match info Manchester United 4

(Pogba 5', 33', Rashford 45', Lukaku 72') Bournemouth 1

(Ake 45+2') Red card: Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Mumbai Indians 213/6 (20 ov) Royal Challengers Bangalore 167/8 (20 ov)

UAE tour of the Netherlands UAE squad: Rohan Mustafa (captain), Shaiman Anwar, Ghulam Shabber, Mohammed Qasim, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Mohammed Naveed, Amjad Javed, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed Fixtures: Monday, first 50-over match; Wednesday, second 50-over match; Thursday, third 50-over match

