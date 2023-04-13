Indian financial police charge BBC over alleged foreign exchange breaches

India's financial crime-fighting agency has formally filed a case against the BBC, nearly two months after the broadcaster's offices in the country were raided by tax authorities over alleged tax offences.

On Thursday the federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) opened an investigation into the British Broadcasting Corporation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act that regulates the inflow and outflow of foreign exchange — making it a possible case of breaking India’s foreign exchange laws.

The Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, is a civil law and the ED conducts investigations into suspected contraventions of it.

The ED has reportedly asked BBC officials to provide financial details and documents.

Reuters reported that the BBC did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The investigation comes two months after BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices were raided by tax authorities in February over allegations of irregularities in taxes, diversion of profits and non-compliance with rules, weeks after releasing a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The documentary questioned Mr Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, when he was the chief minister of the western state.

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly raised the issue of the BBC office raid with his Indian counterpart during a visit to New Delhi in March.