Indian temple well collapse traps devotees in Madhya Pradesh

Indian emergency workers were scrambling to rescue at least 25 devotees trapped inside a well at a temple in central India after its floor caved in on Thursday. Authorities said at least eight people had died.

The worshippers were trapped inside an ancient stepwell in a temple premises in Indore in central Madhya Pradesh after a floor collapsed when devotees had gathered for Ram Navami celebrations.

The people were standing on a floor that doubled as a cover for the well when it collapsed due to their weight, reports said.

Teams of police, fire brigades, divers and emergency workers were at the temple, authorities said.

“The rescue is on. Six or seven people have been pulled out,” Manish Kapooriya, deputy police chief of Indore city, told The National.

Those rescued were taken to hospital, the authorities said.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said everything possible would be done to rescue the trapped devotees.

Footage on television news channels showed emergency workers using ropes and ladders to reach those trapped inside the well.

Videos on social media showed the chaos as people screamed for help for those who were trapped.

8 devotees, including two children rescued so far. 10-15 devotees could still be trapped inside the collapsed structure. #Indore @makarandkale pic.twitter.com/yDrsxk2z4Q — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) March 30, 2023

Tens of millions of Hindus are celebrating Ram Navami — the birthday of Lord Ram and temples across the country are packed with devotees.