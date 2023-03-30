Millions of Hindus in India celebrate Ram Navami to mark birth of deity Ram

Millions of Hindus in India are celebrating the festival of Ram Navami on Thursday to mark the birth of Lord Ram.

According to the Hindu epics the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, Lord Ram is the embodiment of chivalry, righteousness and devotion to duty.

He was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya in Ayodhya, now in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and is the seventh incarnation of the Hindu deity Vishnu.

Devotees fast for eight days leading up to the Ram Navami festival.

Story of Ram's birth

Hindus consider Ram Navami to be the day Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe, reincarnated as Ram among mortals.

According to Hindu mythology, King Dasharatha and his three queens — Kaushalya, Kaikeyi and Sumitra — performed yagna, a ritual in front of a sacred fire with mantras, for God’s blessings as they were not able to bear an heir.

After the yagna, the queens conceived and Queen Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Ram on the ninth day of the Hindu month of Chaitra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to follow the example of the Hindu deity.

“Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ramchandra, based on sacrifice, austerity, restraint and determination, will remain the inspiration of humanity in every era,” Mr Modi tweeted.

रामनवमी के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। त्याग, तपस्या, संयम और संकल्प पर आधारित मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान रामचंद्र का जीवन हर युग में मानवता की प्रेरणाशक्ति बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023

Celebrating Ram Navami

Every Indian region attaches its own particular significance to Ram Navami and the way the festival is celebrated.

In the Ayodhya area of Uttar Pradesh, several events have been organised on the banks of Saryu river, where devotees light hundreds of thousands of earthen lamps along its banks after bathing in its waters. A grand procession is held with devotees carrying religious flags and chanting “Jai Shri Ram” (“Hail Lord Ram”).

The Ram temple at Ayodhya has been decorated with 500kg of flowers. The temple will also give devotees special offerings made with ghee, sweets and fruits. It is the last time the temple will be hosting the Ram Navami celebrations as a new temple is likely to be inaugurated by the end of the year,

In Bhadrachalam, in the southern state Telangana, devotees of Lord Ram celebrate the festival by visiting the temple and offering prayers. In the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, people visit an ancient temple in Rameshwaram that is believed to have been established by Lord Ram, to seek his blessings.

At home, devotees worship a statue or photo of the deity and offer him water, saffron, rice and sweets. Women cook vegetarian meals and invite young girls to the feast.