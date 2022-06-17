Earthquake hits Afghanistan with tremors felt in Pakistan

Magnitude-4.8 earthquake shakes major cities including Islamabad and Peshawar

A map showing the location of a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in north-eastern Afghanistan. Photo: US Geological Survey
Stephen Nelmes
Jun 17, 2022
A magnitude-4.8 earthquake struck north-eastern Afghanistan on Friday, with tremors felt in Pakistan's major northern cities.

The earthquake struck in the Zebak district of Badakhshan province, about 51 kilometres southwest of Askasham, at about 1.25pm local time, at a depth of 86.1 kilometres, reviewed data from the US Geological Survey showed. The tremor was initially measured magnitude-5.1.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar and Islamabad, social media users in neighbouring Pakistan reported.

No injuries or damage was reported by authorities immediately after the earthquake struck.

Updated: June 17, 2022, 1:23 PM
