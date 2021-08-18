UAE says Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in the country

The UAE said it was welcoming Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to the country on Wednesday, following an announcement carried by the state news agency WAM.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," the statement said.

Mr Ghani departed Afghanistan on Sunday amid discussions with the Taliban regarding a potential transitional political arrangement.

On August 15, the Taliban surged into Kabul having taken key cities in the preceding days including the vital northern trading hub of Mazar-i-Sharif and the eastern city of Jalalabad.

But the group promised that there would be no urban war to seize the capital of 4.5 million people, a development the UN warned would be "catastrophic."

There is now mounting international concern about governance in Afghanistan, a country of almost 40 million people which has suffered decades of conflict.

On Wednesday, the UAE’s Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, said that the new rulers of Afghanistan would need to keep the country open to sustained diplomatic efforts.

“Afghanistan needs good relations with the international community to ensure a prosperous future, as the spokesman stated," Dr Gargash tweeted, following initial remarks made by a Taliban spokesman at a press conference in Kabul.

“We hope that it will now turn the page of suffering in favour of peace and prosperity for all its people,” Dr Gargash added.