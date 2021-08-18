UAE says Ashraf Ghani is in the country

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the UAE, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," it said.

Mr Ghani departed Afghanistan on Sunday amid discussions with the Taliban regarding a potential transitional political arrangement.

On August 15, the Taliban surged into Kabul having taken key cities in the preceding days including the vital northern trading centre of Mazar-i-Sharif and the eastern city of Jalalabad.

But the group promised there would be no urban war to seize the capital of 4.5 million people, a development the UN said would be catastrophic.

There is now mounting international concern about governance in Afghanistan, a country of almost 40 million people that has suffered from decades of conflict.

On Tuesday, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, said the new rulers of Afghanistan would need to keep the country open to sustained diplomatic efforts.

“Afghanistan needs good relations with the international community to ensure a prosperous future, as the spokesman stated," Dr Gargash tweeted, following initial remarks made by a Taliban spokesman at a press conference in Kabul.

“We hope that it will now turn the page of suffering in favour of peace and prosperity for all its people."

