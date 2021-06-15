Sudan's Hamdok calls for divisive factions to work together

Sudan’s prime minister on Tuesday warned that growing divisions would plunge his country into a “devastating civil war” unless the pro-democracy groups behind an uprising that removed an authoritarian regime in 2019 closed ranks and worked together again.

In a televised address, a somber-looking Abdalla Hamdok also sought to reassure the long-suffering Sudanese that the ambitious but harsh reforms introduced by his transitional government would eventually turn the woeful economy around.

His comments came just hours after peace talks between the government and a major rebel group were suspended, ostensibly to give both sides time to review the process and find compromises.

The talks took place in Juba, capital of South Sudan. No date was announced for their resumption.

In Khartoum, Mr Hamdok’s comments reflected the gravity of the political, security and economic situation in Sudan, 26 months after the removal of dictator Omar Al Bashir from power following months of deadly street protests against his 29-year rule.

The prime minister, a career UN economist, took office in August 2019 as part of a power-sharing agreement between the generals who removed Al Bashir and the pro-democracy groups that orchestrated the nationwide protests against his rule.

Tension has been simmering between the civilian and military wings of the transitional administration over the boundaries of each side’s authority.

This along with a surge in violent crime, shortages of basic items like bread and petrol and price hikes are combining to make Sudan look like a failed state as it struggles through its shift to democratic rule.

“Our country is facing harsh circumstances that threaten its unity and cohesion along with and the spread of hate speech and divisions,” said the prime minister.

“These divisions could lead us to chaos, empower criminal gangs and disputes between segments of the population. This can lead to a devastating civil war.”

Mr Hamdok’s comments followed violent street protests in Khartoum on Thursday and Friday. The unrest was sparked by a steep rise in fuel prices as part of the government’s drive to remove state subsidies that had for decades kept prices at the pump well below cost.

The latest protests saw angry crowds in the low thousands close major roads in the capital Khartoum, burn tyres and destroy private property. Stores were also looted in parts of the city.

Mr Hamdok said the violence and crime gripping Sudan was mostly the result of divisions among the pro-democracy groups that led the uprising. He also blamed “enemies of the revolution” and supporters of Al Bashir’s Islamist regime.

“The divisions among the forces of the revolution give room to its enemies to operate and conspire,” he said. He was alluding to the fracturing of the alliance of political parties, trade and professional unions as well as student and women’s organisations that led the protests against Al Bashir’s regime.

Turning to the economy, Mr Hamdok acknowledged the “cruelty and toughness” of the reforms his government introduced. “But it is the only remedy for our situation,” he said.

“The realistic solution lies in productivity and the potential of the agricultural sector.”

Sudan has in recent weeks secured the forgiveness of large chunks of its $60-billion foreign debt and hundreds of millions of dollars in aid from international agencies like the World Bank. Its removal last year from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism qualified it for financial assistance from donors and international financial agencies.

Its efforts to end long-running conflicts in its western and southern regions yielded a peace deal with several rebel groups last October. Most of these groups wielded little power on the ground and held no territory.

However, the government last week began peace negotiations with one of the major rebel groups in the country - the Sudan’s People’s Liberation Movement-North - but the talks were abruptly suspended on Tuesday. The group controls large swathes of territory in Sudan’s western and southern regions.

Delegates said the two sides were in agreement over the majority of issues discussed but that more work was needed to iron out remaining differences.

“The government delegation will return for the next round once the right conditions are in place to discuss the remaining outstanding issues,” said Gen. Shamseldeen Al Kabashi, the chief government delegate.

Sudan has been bedevilled by ruinous civil strife since it gained independence in 1956. Those conflicts, which killed and displaced millions, have devastated the economy and contributed to a series of military coups that ousted democratically elected governments and put generals in power.

Sudan’s current bout of economic woes, possibly the worst since independence, is rooted in large part in the 2011 secession of the oil-rich and mainly animist and Christian south of the country after more than two decades of civil war with the north.