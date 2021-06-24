South Sudan poised to realise Nile Dam dream, says minister

In an exclusive interview with ‘The National’, Deputy Foreign Minister Deng Dau Deng Malek said the country has the money and the drive to industrialise after the end of its civil war

Mr Malek, who was appointed by President Salva Kiir Mayardit in 2018 by a decree, said the Ministry of Irrigation has been instructed to start conducting initial studies to figure out the infrastructure needed for the major dam. The National
Mr Malek, who was appointed by President Salva Kiir Mayardit in 2018 by a decree, said the Ministry of Irrigation has been instructed to start conducting initial studies to figure out the infrastructure needed for the major dam. The National

South Sudan plans to realise a near decade long dream to build a major dam along the Nile River in a bid to provide cheap, reliable electricity and help prevent devastating floods, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister told The National.

The world’s youngest country is plagued by flooding, a lack of power, water scarcity and poor infrastructure, but the project is part of the oil-revenue funded government’s plan to fix its many ills, the minister said in Juba ahead of the 10th anniversary of independence.

“This is a strategic plan of the country, the government has a plan to build a dam for the generation of electricity and power because you can’t have a country without industrialisation,” said Deng Dau Deng Malek from his office in the centre of the South Sudanese capital.

“Look at the country today, most of South Sudan is flooded as we speak. The Upper Nile State is under water. We weren’t given the opportunity as a country to think and plan. You look at the needs of the population, you look at the growing industries,” he said.

We weren’t given the opportunity as a country to think and plan. You look at the needs of the population. You look at the growing industries - Mr Malek

Mr Malek, who was appointed by President Salva Kiir Mayardit in 2018, said the Irrigation Ministry has been instructed to start conducting initial studies to help draft plans – including how tall the dam will need to be, the size of the reservoir behind the structure and the number of turbines it could power.

“We will take into consideration, when building the dam, the environmental impact and the hydrological aspect. You look at the sustainability of it, you look at the neighbourhood, you can’t do that overnight. You also anticipate the problems that might come ahead,” he said.

South Sudan came into existence as a country a decade ago following a referendum with unbound ambitions – including building such major hydroelectric dams – but descended into civil war two years later.

The fighting killed close 400,000 people and displaced nearly 3 million but also brought projects like building a dam to a halt and stopped or severely delayed other reconstruction attempts in the water and irrigation sector. In 2018, the warring sides signed a peace deal and now say they are focused on fixing the country.

“We have been kept at war for many years. From 2013 until today, there’s still some fighting – we have just reached a peace agreement now. We are trying to restructure and to see how the country will be able to move,” he said.

Water experts, however, say the dam project was also delayed because of an unreasonable scope and inadequate early planning.

South Sudan sits on the borders of Ethiopia to the east, and Sudan and Egypt to the north.

Through the country flows the White Nile – one of the two main tributaries feeding the Nile River that meets and mixes near Khartoum with the Blue Nile that flows from the Ethiopian highlands.

Seasonal rain pounds South Sudan’s 10 states for at least seven months of the year, sending massive cascades of water into the White Nile, but also causing damaging flooding.

.
.

‘It’s a Sovereign right’

Ethiopia’s $5bn Grand Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, soon to be Africa’s largest hydroelectric-power project, has caused friction with downstream neighbours Sudan and Egypt.

On whether South Sudan’s proposed dam might also cause issues with Sudan and Egypt, Mr Malek echoed his counterparts in Addis Ababa in saying that it was their prerogative to use the water resource.

It’s our sovereign right. But the Nile water is shared. This will be done in conjunction with Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia and Egypt - Mr Malek

Addressing the standoff between Ethiopia and its downstream neighbours over its mega dam project, Mr Malek urged co-operation and dialogue.

“The Nile water shouldn’t be a curse but a peaceful, God-given commodity to the region. Our view, as a government, we encourage Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to discuss and have a better dialogue to arrive to acceptable solutions. To accommodate what Ethiopia wants to do to the coming generations, but also accommodate the fears of Sudan and fears of Egypt.”

While Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has said the country will take any step needed to protect its national security, he has called for cooler heads in the face of threats of military action against Ethiopia to stop the filling of the dam without a lasting agreement.

Mr Malek said military solutions should never be the answer.

“Any source of water can cause a problem to most of these countries but we don’t encourage a military solution to the crisis – this shouldn’t be the answer to that,” he said.

The plans in Juba to, in effect, take the keys to the gates of another Nile River Dam could rankle officials downstream.

Officials in Egypt did not respond to requests for comment on the project from The National.

But Sudanese Irrigation Ministry spokesman, Osama Abu Shanab, said: “This is the first time I hear of it. I have received no information on plans to build dams in South Sudan. They would have notified us if they had such plans. South Sudan will not implement plans to build dams on the White Nile without first notifying us and the Egyptians.”

‘We have the money’

One major question for a large infrastructure project will always be funding. This question will be especially pressing for South Sudan given that despite the agreement to end the civil war it is still under crippling international sanctions.

Read More

Deng Deng Nhial says an effective management and development of South Sudan's vast resources is vital for the country to achieve sustained economic growth. Victor Besa / The National.South Sudan seeks investment as guns fall silent

Collective call for South Sudan's politicians to prioritise peace as tensions mount

Sudan asks UN Security Council to meet about Ethiopia's Nile dam

Senior government officials have also been hit with sanctions from the US for human rights abuses and corruption.

Mr Malek denounced the moves.

“As for the sanctions, in our view, they are a tool that has been used to intimidate and affect the population. If you continue to impose sanctions, more rebellions will come to remove the government today, because they will think, since the UN and America are putting sanctions on this government, then let’s take it out, let’s fight the government,” he said.

He said South Sudan plans to seek foreign investment to help build the dam, mainly from China.

He added China had been the country's main foreign investor over the past decade, with huge joint ventures launched by the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Ultimately, though, he insisted that oil revenue gives his country the money to build the major dam on the Nile even though it remains poor with little or no infrastructure.

“We have vast national resources. We have oil, mineral deposits, the forests, agriculture, livestock and human resources – we have the money.”

Updated: June 24, 2021 08:58 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Mr Malek, who was appointed by President Salva Kiir Mayardit in 2018 by a decree, said the Ministry of Irrigation has been instructed to start conducting initial studies to figure out the infrastructure needed for the major dam. The National

South Sudan poised to realise Nile Dam dream, says minister

Africa
Dubai International Airport has reopened Terminal 1 as the airport prepares for an expected surge in traffic

'We're back': Dubai airport's Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months to handle summer surge

Transport
A porter pushes a trolley through the streets of Deira on June 22st, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Sarwat Nasir for National

Dubai Police to replace street porter carts with 'Uber-style' pick-ups in anti-theft campaign

UAE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits with Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba at the start of their meeting at No 10 Downing Street in London. AP

Diplomats hail 'united' Libyan government after talks to build on ceasefire

MENA
John McAfee during an interview in Havana, Cuba, in 2019. McAfee's personal fortune plummeted from more than $100 million to about $4m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reuters

How much was John McAfee worth when he died in prison?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world