Colombian nun kidnapped in Mali in 2017 set free

A Franciscan nun from Colombia kidnapped by jihadists in Mali in 2017 was freed on Saturday, Malian officials said.

The statement on the presidential Twitter account paid tribute to the courage of Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, who was held for four years and eight months.

Malian strongman and 2020 coup leader Colonel Assimi Goita, acting president of the country since June, assured fellow Malians and the international community that "efforts are underway" to secure the release of all those still being held in the country.

The archbishop of Bamako, Jean Zerbo, confirmed Sister Narvaez's release and said she was "doing well".

"We prayed a lot for her release. I thank the Malian authorities and other good people who made this release possible," the archbishop said.

Her brother, Edgar Narvaez, also confirmed the release in a brief conversation with AFP.

"She is in good health, thank God. They sent me pictures and she looks well," he said.

Sister Narvaez was taken hostage in February 2017 in Koutiala, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of the Malian capital Bamako, while working as a missionary there.

There were sporadic reports about her over the years, including the release of a video showing her caring for fellow hostage French aid worker Sophie Petronin in 2018.

At the beginning of 2021, two European escapees who had been held hostage with her reported that she was well.

Then, in March, her brother received proof that she was still alive from the Red Cross.

It was a letter written in capital letters "because she always used capital letters" containing the names of their parents and ending with her signature, he told AFP earlier this year.

Mali has been struggling to contain a jihadist insurgency that first emerged in the north of the country in 2012, and which has since spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Kidnappings, once rare, have become more common in recent years as a security crisis has deepened, particularly in the centre of the former French colony.