Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Dubai eatery retains top spot in Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants list
- Celebrities turn out in force at world premiere of Dune: Part Two
- World’s longest cantilever connects skyscrapers at new Dubai development
- Singer sports cowboy hat on front row at New York Fashion Week
- Jeff Bezos generates $4 billion from selling Amazon shares
- NFL team celebrates winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles
- Middle East city signs deal to launch air taxi services by 2026
- OpenAI introduces new tool that creates video from text
- Asian country holds world’s largest single-day election
- Bitcoin briefly hits key level for the first time in over two years
Updated: February 16, 2024, 6:00 PM