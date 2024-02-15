Beyonce, Blake Lively and Matt Damon - celebrities take over New York Fashion Week

Not many fashion shows can boast of Beyonce sitting front row, but the Luar show in Bushwick, as part of the recently concluded New York Fashion Week, had entire Knowles clan – mother Tina, and sisters Beyonce and Solange – in attendance.

The reason was to support Solange's son, Julez Smith Jr, who was modelling in the show. Wearing a silver suit by Gaurav Gupta and matching cowboy hat, needless to say, Queen Bey eclipsed the show, while still making the unknown designer front-page news.

At the Romeo Hunte show, the front row was filled with rappers, including Fabolous and Dave East, while over at Michael Kors, there was a plethora of famous faces, including Blake Lively, French actress Melanie Laurent, Brie Larson and The Last Kingdom actor Alexander Dreymon.

Brie Larson at the Michael Kors show in New York. AP

Meanwhile, possibly the most powerful woman in fashion, Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue and global editorial director of Conde Nast, leant her support to Tommy Hilfiger's return to the New York schedule, as well as showing up to Michael Kors and Prabal Gurung.

A pregnant Sofia Richie also arrived at the Tommy Hilfiger show, her bump hidden under a trench coat.

It-girl Alexa Chung wore bright red tights under a tweed coat to the Tory Burch show, while actress Katie Holmes – a regular on New York best-dressed lists – was spotted at the Ulla Johnson show.

Olivia Palermo arrived at the Jason Wu show in a black-and-white jacquard dress, fresh off the runway, while American television host Tayshia Adams, also went for a runway look to the Prabal Gurung show, with an extended collar, thrown over one shoulder like a scarf, clad in a look seemingly lifted from the show.

Singer Sam Smith embraced all things theatrical in a taffeta skirt to watch the Christian Cowan show, while at Thom Browne, one of the last shows of the week, Queen Latifah, Whoopi Goldberg, Lil Nas X and Pusha T were all spotted in the front row.