Dune Part Two: Celebrities turn out in force at London premiere

Fittingly for a film set in the future, lead actress Zendaya stepped out at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in an outfit best described as mechanoid-meets-style maven. The star, who plays Fremen warrior Chani, donned a shiny silver bodysuit with cutouts, her hair slicked back and exuding an attitude to match.

Of course, fashion is cyclical: the outfit, sourced by stylist Law Roach, is actually vintage Mugler from 1995.

The film will have its Middle East premiere in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. It is then set for wide release in the UAE and across the region on February 29, after a significant portion of the film was shot in the emirate.

Meanwhile, at the London premiere, Anya Taylor-Joy confirmed rumours she has a role in the film and attended the premiere in London wearing all-white Dior, from top to toe. A third female lead, Florence Pugh – also in a hooded number, this time from Valentino – who plays new character Princess Irulan, attended with her grandmother, Pat, in tow.

Florence Pugh with her grandmother Pat. Photo: Gareth Cattermole for Warner Bros Pictures

Austin Butler, who plays Baron Vladimir's nephew Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, wore a cape-like Gucci coat, with wide-legged trousers and black boots. A cape was also the accessory of choice for Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), who paired it with leather boots and a Fendi gown.

Finally, though, it was protagonist Timothee Chalamet (Paul Atreides) – in silver patchwork trousers – who elicited the loudest screams from the throngs of fans who queued for hours to see the stars shine on Leicester Square.