Today's best photos: From swimming in Qatar to celebrations in Sri Lanka

More from The National:
Saturday's best photos: From Barry Keoghan's faceful of spaghetti to Groundhog Day
Friday's best photos: From an ice cave in New Hampshire to a bull in Mexico
Thursday's best photos: From Zuckerberg in US Senate to snow in Kashmir
Wednesday's best photos: From Up Helly Aa fire festival to the 17th King of Malaysia
Tuesday's best photos: From anniversary of Gandhi's death to French farmers' protest
Monday's best photos: From Lunar New Year preparations to turtle hatchings
Updated: February 04, 2024, 1:51 PM