Prince William sorry for missing England women's World Cup final

The Prince of Wales said he was sorry for not being able to attend the England Women’s World Cup final when it is held on Sunday in Australia.

Prince William, the president of the Football Association, wished the team good luck but said he could not be there.

William, an Aston Villa fan, has been in the crowd at Wembley watching both the men’s and women’s teams, and also presented the women with the trophy when they won the Euro 2022 title.

England women play Spain on Sunday hoping to win the sport’s biggest prize.

In the short video posted to social media on Saturday, the heir to the throne is sitting beside a smiling Princess Charlotte, eight, who is clutching a football.

“Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we're sorry we can't be there in person but we're so proud of everything you've achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world,” Prince William said.

“So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

A grinning Charlotte added: “Good luck Lionesses.”

Queen Letizia of Spain said she will travel to Australia for the final.

Sports broadcaster Gabby Logan said she is “disappointed” that William and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not be in the crowd.

“I have to say I'm disappointed that Prince William isn't going with his role at the FA and the history that is going to happen and be created on Sunday, one way or the other,” she said.

“I just wonder would neither of those people come to a men's World Cup final, would Britain not be represented by at least one of those two figures at a men's World Cup and I can't help thinking that they would be there.

“I don't know what prior engagements that can't be moved or if there's something that's enormously important that is getting in the way of this, but it does feel like we should have somebody of national [importance].”