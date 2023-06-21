Brussels keeps 'diplomatic channels open' with Iran in Doha meeting

The EU wants to keep “diplomatic channels open” with Tehran, a representative has told The National.

This includes through a meeting on Wednesday in Doha between mediator Enrique Mora and Bagheri Kani, Iran's deputy foreign minister.

“We are keeping diplomatic channels open, including through this meeting in Doha, to address all issues of concern with Iran,” said lead foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano, who described the meeting as part of the EU's policy of “critical engagement with Iran”.

Mr Mora represented his boss, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell, as co-ordinator of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a deal struck between Iran and world powers to limit Tehran's development of nuclear weapons.

The US abandoned the deal in 2018 under Donald Trump, who as president at the time. His successor Joe Biden has been trying to revive it but talks have stalled.

The meeting came during Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s tour of the Gulf, which includes visits to Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE.

The talks between the EU and Iranian diplomats seem to signal renewed engagement between western powers and Tehran.

Mr Mora tweeted that the talks with Mr Bagheri had been “intense”.

The two men discussed several issues, according to Mr Mora, including “the way forward on the JCPOA” and the EU's recent appointment of its first special envoy to the Gulf, former Italian foreign affairs minister Luigi Di Maio.

They also touched upon the recent “Iran/KSA agreement” in apparent reference to Iran and Saudi Arabia's decision to restore ties in March.

Intense talks yesterday and today with Vice Minister ⁦@Bagheri_Kani⁩ in Doha on a range of difficult bilateral, regional and international issues, including the way forward on the JCPOA. Good exchange on the Gulf (EU strategy, new ⁦@EUSR_Gulf⁩, Irán/KSA agreement) pic.twitter.com/vb5Tw9ff7n — Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) June 21, 2023

Mr Kani described the meeting as “serious and constructive”.

“We exchanged views and discussed a range of issues including negotiations on sanctions lifting,” he said.

Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise the uranium enrichment process, saying it seeks nuclear energy only for civilian uses.

The meeting between Mr Bagheri and Mr Mora came days after Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – who has the last say on all state matters, including the nuclear dossier – said a new deal with the West was possible.