Blinken says reports of US nuclear deal with Iran 'not accurate'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday rejected reports that Washington and Tehran were close to deals on limiting Iran's nuclear programme and releasing American citizens detained in the country.

Iran on Monday confirmed that it had held indirect talks with US officials in Oman to discuss a potential prisoner swap.

“With regard to Iran, some of the reports that we've seen about an agreement on nuclear matters or, for that matter, on detainees, are simply not accurate and not true,” Mr Blinken said when asked about indirect talks via Oman.

The New York Times on Thursday cited Israeli, Iranian and US officials in outlining a prospective informal pact that would lead to Tehran agreeing not to enrich uranium beyond 60 per cent purity – less than the 90 per cent required to make a bomb.

In return for sanctions relief, Iran would also release prisoners, stop attacks on US contractors in Syria and Iraq, and reduce support to the Russian military, the newspaper reported.

Currently, three Iranian-American dual citizens are being held in Iran's prisons: Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz.