EU's Josep Borrell postpones China trip after positive Covid test

The EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has postponed a planned trip to China after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Borrell said in a tweet that he was "feeling well" and had no symptoms.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore unfortunately will need to postpone my visit to China. I am feeling well and have no symptoms," he wrote.

Mr Borrell was set to meet the Chinese foreign and defence ministers during the three-day visit to Beijing starting on Thursday.

The trip to China would have made Mr Borrell the latest in a stream of high-ranking European officials to visit Beijing after it opened up from strict Covid rules last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited China last week. The pair urged Beijing to use its influence with Russia to help end the war in Ukraine.