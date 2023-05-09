Pakistan's Imran Khan taken into custody in corruption case

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to local media.

Mr Khan was reportedly taken by a paramilitary force from a court premises in Islamabad in a corruption case.

“Imran Khan's car has been surrounded,” his aide Fawad Chaudhry said without confirming his arrest.

Rangers abducted PTI Chairman Imran Khan, these are the visuals. Pakistan’s brave people must come out and defend their country. pic.twitter.com/hJwG42hsE4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Mr Khan, who is facing hundreds of charges, has said that this is an attempt by the country's politicians and military to exclude him from politics.

The country is expected to hold nationwide elections later this year.

Earlier, Pakistan’s army criticised Mr Khan for accusing one of their senior officials of orchestrating assassination attempts against him and challenged the ex-cricket star to address the matter in court.

Mr Khan, 70, used a rally over the weekend to accuse the military of being behind at least two attempts to murder him, focusing on the alleged involvement of a senior official from the Inter-Service Intelligence, or ISI, which oversees Pakistan’s internal security.

“These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable,” the military said in a rare statement directed at Mr Khan late Monday.

“This has been a consistent pattern for last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives.” It asked for the allegations to be addressed in court.