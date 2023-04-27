Today's best photos: from a new Camilla waxwork to a Base jumper in Spain

More from The National:
Wednesday's best photos: from a small Quran to a new Barbie doll with Down's syndrome
Tuesday's best photos: From 'Wall of Death' in Pakistan to Anzac Day in New Zealand
Monday's best photos: From bungee jumping in Beirut to falconry in Kyrgyzstan
Sunday's best photos: From London Marathon to Lyrid meteor shower
Saturday's best photos: from Eid Al Fitr in Iraq to bullfighting in Spain
Friday's best photos: from Welsh horses to macaws in Singapore
Updated: April 27, 2023, 5:45 PM