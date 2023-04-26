Saudi Arabia rescues 2,000 foreign citizens stranded amid Sudan violence

Saudi Arabia rescued about 1,700 people from Sudan on Wednesday, sending a ship to the Port of Sudan to evacuate people from 50 countries.

The vast majority of those fleeing the battle-scarred country were foreigners and the evacuation is one of the largest so far, as governments around the world scramble to save stranded citizens.

The Sudanese capital Khartoum and nearby towns such as Omdurman have been the scenes of nearly unrelenting violence, despite several foreign-mediated attempts at securing a lasting ceasefire.

A member of the Royal Saudi Navy carries a child evacuated from Sudan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Reuters

The fighting has pit forces loyal to army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan against those backing his deputy-turned-rival Gen Mohamed Dagalo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Vital services in the country are breaking down, hospitals are overwhelmed and parts of the capital have already been destroyed by shelling and air strikes, as rival generals continue clashes that have lasted almost two weeks. About 500 people have been killed, according to the UN.

“In continuation of the evacuation efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the directives of the kingdom’s leadership, several evacuees arrived from the Republic of Sudan to the city of Jeddah today,” a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Saudi Navy personnel assist a child being evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan to escape the conflict, at Jeddah Sea Port. Saudi Ministry of Defence

That number “included 13 Saudi citizens and 1,674 [other] individuals”, the statement said.

The operation brings the total number of people evacuated from Sudan by Saudi Arabia to 2,148, including 114 Saudis and 2,034 others from 62 nationalities, the Foreign Ministry said.

In continuation of the evacuation efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the directives of the Kingdoms Leadership, several evacuees arrived from the Republic of Sudan to the city of Jeddah today by a Kingdoms ship, which included 13 Saudi citizens and 1674 individuals pic.twitter.com/TJsucxTZnT — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) April 26, 2023

"I am Saudi holding the greatest passport in the world thanks to god," one man told the Saudi Press Agency as he disembarked.

"This passport today is a matter of pride. As you can see all the nations are represented on this vessel which makes me very proud. If you are Saudi you will never be left behind with this government behind you. Our government made us proud."

The kingdom has joined the US, Germany, the UK, France and the Netherlands, alongside the regional countries of Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Iraq, in sending military cargo planes to rescue citizens.

One of the largest contingents of people evacuated by Saudi authorities were from Indonesia, whose foreign ministry confirmed that 550 citizens had been rescued.

A total of 278 Indians were also rescued by Saudi forces.

READ MORE UK challenged to help children escape Sudan

They will briefly stay in Jeddah at the International Indian School, which has been converted into a transit facility, before being flown to India via military aircraft.

“We all arrived safely at around 2am,” Bhupendra, an Indian citizen who was among those that fled Sudan, told The National. “The Indian and Saudi staff welcomed us and provided us breakfast. Then our immigration was completed and they sent us to a school, where they have arranged a stay for all Indians.

“Wi-Fi is also available here — at least people can contact their family.”

Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport in a flight bound for New Delhi



They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families



Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely pic.twitter.com/0kCIH35jyb — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 26, 2023

Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said that 13 of its citizens had arrived in Jeddah and another 12 were awaiting evacuation in Port Sudan.

The Saudi state-affiliated Al Ekhbariya channel broadcast footage of passengers waving the green Saudi flag as they disembarked as well as Saudi security forces carrying babies off the boat.

In one clip, an evacuee hugs members of the Saudi military, thanking them through tears as he exits one of the ships in Jeddah. In another, a woman remarks: "I am coming to Saudi Arabia...Congratulations to me, congratulations to me".

Evacuees began arriving in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, with boats carrying 150 people including foreign diplomats and officials.

On Monday, a C-130 Hercules military plane flew dozens of South Korean civilians to Jeddah's King Abdullah Air Base, and a boat ferried about 200 people from 14 countries across the Red Sea from Port Sudan.

All told, 2,148 people have been evacuated to the kingdom from Sudan so far, including more than 2,000 foreigners, the Saudi foreign ministry said.