Two men held in Greece for 'planning anti-Semitic attacks'

Greek police arrested two young Pakistanis of Iranian origin over planned anti-Semitic attacks in central Athens, authorities told AFP on Tuesday.

Israel accused Tehran of being behind the plot and said it was an attempt by arch-foe Iran "to promote terror against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad".

"After the investigation of the suspects in Greece, the Mossad helped untangle the intelligence of the network, it's operational methods and ties to Iran," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, referring to Israel's national intelligence agency.

"As part of the investigation, it emerged that the infrastructure in Greece was part of a broad Iranian network, operated from Iran toward many countries."

Greek police spokeswoman Konstantina Dimoglidou told AFP the "mastermind" of the cell is "a Pakistani who lives outside Europe."

A police source said the person lived in Iran.

"After co-ordinated actions by the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was dismantled which, from abroad, was planning strikes against carefully selected targets on Greek territory," a police statement said.

Police said the network had "already chosen the target of the attack" and were planning how to execute it.

Greece has a Jewish community of about 5,000 people.

The government has good relations with Israel, including security and military agreements.

The Greek police source said the two detained were aged 27 and 29, and were planning attacks on areas frequented by Israelis in central Athens.

The source said the men were focusing on a building that houses a synagogue and a Jewish restaurant.

The mobile phones of the two allowed investigators to capture conversations, videos and sketches of the targets, the source said.

The country has not been the target of any terrorist attacks in recent years.

Greek police said the suspects were trying to undermine state security and its "international relations".