Today's best photos: from Indian Army Day to Miss Universe

More from The National:
Saturday's best photos, from floods in Germany to harvest festival in India - in pictures
Friday's best photos: from flower fields in Taiwan to a tornado in Alabama
Thursday's best photos: from Pearl Harbor's oldest survivor to 4,000-year-old ostrich eggs
Wednesday's best photos: From Spielberg's double Globe awards to the Pope's portrait
Tuesday's best photos: from carnival season in Switzerland to a blooming Corpse Flower
Monday's best photos: from the Dakar rally to protests in Brazil
Updated: January 15, 2023, 1:00 PM