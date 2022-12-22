India records four cases of Covid variant B.F7 spreading rapidly in China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to review the Covid-19 situation in the country after four cases of a new variant that has been raging in neighbouring China were detected in two states.

Three cases of BF.7 — the sub-variant of Omicron that has been widely reported in China's capital Beijing and has been detected in a number of countries globally — have been recorded in the western state of Gujarat state and one case was traced in the eastern state of Odisha.

BF.7 has a high transmission ability. One infected patient can infect up to 10 people, experts say. It also has a short incubation period.

The cases in Gujarat were reported in October and November and the patients were treated in home isolation and recovered, the state health department said.

Mr Modi’s government has already stepped up measures to track new strains and briefed states to test all samples from patients found to have Covid-19.

Federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that “Covid is not over yet” but the country is “prepared to manage any situation”.

Cases of infection have ebbed in recent months following huge vaccination drives and herd immunity, but a renewed global outbreak, particularly in China, has sparked fresh concerns in the country.

India suffered from massive waves of Covid-19 following the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019, which killed at least 530,000 people and infected about 44 million in the world's second most populous nation.

As many as 185 new coronavirus infections were reported on Thursday, although active cases have fallen to 3,402, the Health Ministry reported.

The government has started random sampling of international passengers at airports across the country and while masks have not yet been made mandatory, the health minister has urged people to wear masks and maintain social distance protocols in crowded areas.

An Indian health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test following a sharp surge in Omicron variant cases, in Chennai, India. EPA

The health department in Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states during the peak of the pandemic, has asked the municipal and district authorities to increase Covid-19 testing.

Some opposition politicians have also demanded that indirect flights from China are stopped.

Although direct routes have been closed between the two countries since the pandemic's outbreak, there are connecting flights from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Myanmar.

Global worries

Cases have globally remained stable at 3.3 million in a week but China has been battling a fresh wave of the pandemic triggered by the BF.7 variant since it ended nearly three years of lockdown earlier this month.

On Thursday it reported nearly 6,000 cases over the previous 24 hours.

Unverified images on social media and television channels showed hospitals flooded with patients, some lying on the floor, and workers in Hazmat suits at crematoriums that are reportedly overwhelmed with an influx of bodies.

A Covid-19 patient in the emergency ward of the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, in south-western China. (AFP)

Chinese authorities, however, earlier this week said that only those people confirmed to have died of respiratory failure caused by the virus would now be counted under Covid-19 death statistics.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the chief of the World Health Organisation, on Wednesday said that he was “very concerned” about an unprecedented wave of the pandemic in China.

The global health body has urged Beijing to accelerate vaccination of the most vulnerable and has appealed for detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and intensive care requirements.

The US, South Korea and Brazil have also recorded a surge in cases in recent weeks, causing global concern.

Japan has seen a sharp rise, too. It recorded 200,000 cases in the last 24 hours, although health authorities said the spike there was driven by the B.A5 sub-variant of Omicron.