Dozens killed in India after tractor trailer falls into pond

At least 27 revellers, mostly children and women, were killed and more than a dozen injured after a tractor trailer carrying them fell into a pond in northern India.

Nearly 50 people were returning home from the Chandrika Devi temple in Kanpur district on Saturday night after the tonsuring ceremony for a baby when the vehicle overturned and fell in the pond, district magistrate Vishak Iyer said.

Most of the victims were relatives or residents of Kortha village and had joined the newborn's family for the Hindu ceremony, during which some of the baby's hair is shaved.

“The search is still on for more bodies,” Mr Iyer said.

Authorities were conducting an overnight search and rescue operations on a “war-footing”, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic incident and announced cash compensation of 200,000 rupees (about $2,500) for the bereaved families.

Trailers fitted to farm tractors are commonly used to transport passengers in rural India, which has a poor safety record.

Ten people, mostly women and children, were killed on Monday near Lucknow city after the vehicle plunged into a pond while carrying about 40 passengers.