Scores of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Rescue boat Ocean Viking picked up about 160 in the sea on Thursday

A rescue operation by SOS Mediterranean and the Red Cross in the Mediterranean Sea. AP
Gillian Duncan
Aug 26, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Dozens of migrants have been picked up by a rescue boat in two operations in the Mediterranean Sea.

The crew of the Ocean Viking said it rescued 40 people from Bangladesh from an overcrowded wooden boat which was in danger of capsizing off Libya on Thursday.

Another 119 people were picked up in the central Mediterranean area that evening.

The ship now has more than 200 rescued people on board, according to operator SOS Mediterranean, a non-governmental organisation.

Updated: August 26, 2022, 2:49 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL