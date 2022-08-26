Scores of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Dozens of migrants have been picked up by a rescue boat in two operations in the Mediterranean Sea.

The crew of the Ocean Viking said it rescued 40 people from Bangladesh from an overcrowded wooden boat which was in danger of capsizing off Libya on Thursday.

Another 119 people were picked up in the central Mediterranean area that evening.

The Ocean Viking rescued 119 migrants and refugees in the Central Med yesterday evening.



Earlier on Thursday, they rescued 40 people from a boat off Libya.



The rescue ship now has more than 200 rescued people on board, according to SOS Mediterranean, which operates the ship.

The ship now has more than 200 rescued people on board, according to operator SOS Mediterranean, a non-governmental organisation.