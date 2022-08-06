Today's best photos: from Manila floods to hot air balloons

More from The National:
Friday's best photos: from Judas Priest to Brittney Griner
Thursday's best photos: from a volcano erupting to flying a kite in Dhaka
Wednesday's best photos: from mini tapirs to a hat of prickly pears
Tuesday's best photos: from wrestling in Bangkok to turtle hatchlings in Venezuela
Monday's best photos: from Lionesses' celebrations to the Women's Tour de France
Sunday's best photos: from a bionic dog to a jaguar cub
Saturday's best photos: from a wildfire in France to a pop concert in Spain
Updated: August 06, 2022, 9:50 AM