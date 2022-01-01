Today’s best photos: from ski jumping to New Year in South Korea

Over the line

People celebrating the New Year at Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, look over at their northern neighbours.

Light show in Paris

People attend New Year celebrations on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. The French capital's traditional light show and fireworks were cancelled owing to Covid-19.

Sikh New Year

Sikhs gather at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, north-west India.

Devil disguise

A person in a devil costume takes part in an annual New Year’s Eve parade through the streets of Quito, Ecuador.

Wildfire aftermath

Todd Lovrien examines debris caused by the Marshall fire at the site of his sister’s house in Louisville, Colorado. Tens of thousands of people fled neighbourhoods in the US state after the wind whipped up ferocious flames on Friday. Authorities said they feared more than 500 homes had been destroyed.

Sunset stroll

Balloon vendors walk home as the sun sets on New Year’s Eve in Jammu, India.

High spirits

Norway’s Daniel Andre Tande soars through the air with Germany’s tallest mountain, the 2,962-metre Zugspitze, in the background. The qualification jump was for the FIS Four-Hills Tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.