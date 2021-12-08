Today's best photos: from harvested corn in Bangalore to a pre-Inca mummy in Peru

Corn-ering the market

A farmer spreads a harvested crop of maize for drying on the outskirts of Bangalore.

Wrapped up warm for winter

People wrapped up warm in their winter gear outside the Kremlin during heavy snowfall in Moscow.

Fiery figure

A figure representing the devil burns at the celebration of the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception, in Guatemala City. The event marks the beginning of the Christmas season in Guatemala.

Built on sand

Artisanal sand miners shovel sand into lorries in an area destroyed by sand mining on the outskirts of Gunjur. Large tracts of land along the Gambian coast have been almost completely mined of sand, destroying vegetation and farmland. Sand is used and sold for construction of new buildings.

Searching the rubble

French firefighters search the rubble for missing inhabitants after a building collapsed in Sanary-sur-Mer. Five people are "probably trapped in the rubble" of a three-story apartment building that collapsed overnight in Sanary-sur-Mer, Var, after an explosion that may have been caused by a gas problem, the firefighters said.

Snowbound soldiers

Ukrainian soldiers walk along the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region. Ukrainian authorities have accused Moscow of sending tanks and snipers to the line of contact in war-torn eastern Ukraine to "provoke return fire," a charge that comes amid fears that a Russian build-up of troops at the border indicates plans for an invasion.

Last respects

Cambodian officers stand next to a portrait of former prime minister Prince Norodom Ranariddh at his funeral ceremony in Phnom Penh. Thousands of Cambodians gathered before his cremation after he died on November 28 in France, at the age of 77.

Refugee protest at Parliament

Life jackets sit on the promenade along the River Thames as part of a 'Refugees Welcome' protest in London, opposite the Houses of Parliament. The Nationality and Borders Bill was debated by UK politicians in the chamber this week.

He bangs the drums

Egypt fans enjoy the atmosphere at the country’s Arab Cup match against North African rivals Algeria, at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. An entertaining game ended 1-1.

Bound to fascinate

Photographers take pictures of the pre-Inca Mummy of Cajamarquilla, which is presumed to be between 800 and 1,200 years old, in Lima, Peru.