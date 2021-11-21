Today's best photos: from flooding in Canada to a parachuting princess

Canada flooding

A home surrounded by floodwaters in the Yarrow neighbourhood after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada.

Reuters

Displaced children at campfire

Children gather in front of a campfire in the Bardaqli camp for displaced people in Dana, a town in Syria's north-western Idlib province, as winter approaches on Universal Children's Day.

AFP

Combine harvesting

An aerial view of a combine harvester masking its way through rice fields in the Mishkhab district, about 35 kilometres south of Iraq's central city of Najaf.

AFP

Parachuting princess

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra practises parachuting as she visits the military base at Rena Leir.

AFP

Dutch protest

A policeman surveys the damage in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, after a protest against what has been referred to as the 2G policy turned into riots. Hundreds of demonstrators took part, with fireworks being set off and police firing warning shots. The 2G policy refers to the two Dutch words for vaccinated and recovered.

EPA

Market

An Afghan boy sells vegetables on Universal Children's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan. The serious economic crisis in the country is forcing an increasing number of families to sell their children or pledge the girls for marriage at a very young age to claim the dowry, Unicef said on November 12. Instability in the wake of the Taliban coming to power and the subsequent halt in the supply of international aid have aggravated problems for Afghan families struggling to deal with the pandemic, a food crisis, and the onset of winter.

EPA

A Rothschild's giraffe

A Rothschild's giraffe resides at the Knies Kinderzoo in Rapperswil, Switzerland.