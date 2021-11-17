Today's best photos: from Kew Gardens to the Dubai Airshow 2021

Christmas at Kew
Lights illuminate the Palm House at Kew Gardens in south-west London to preview their Christmas at Kew light show event. The Christmas at Kew trail is illuminated with numerous light-art installations especially commissioned, and is set to run until January 9, 2022.
Athens train crash
Three workers in a maintenance crew on Athens' electric railway were injured, one fatally, in the predawn hours at Agios Nikolaos rail station. The crash occurred after the brakes apparently failed on the rail grinder the men were operating. The machine was sent careening down the track until it collided with an empty train parked at Agios Nikolaos station to act as a buffer.
Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Ebony Anderson, 31, from Madison, outside the Kenosha County Courthouse during jury deliberations in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin. Mr Rittenhouse faces charges of killing two people and injuring a third in violent confrontations in Kenosha.
Fashion x Art
A model wears Jaton designs during the Fashion x Art at NGV Runway at the Ian Potter Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
Vaccine queues in Bangladesh
Slum dwellers queue to get an Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine at the Pollibondhu Ershad School in Korail Slum, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Super welterweight title punch
Alex Lual, right, in his fight against Trent Girdham on the undercard for the WBO Asia Pacific super welterweight title bout between Tim Tszyu and Takeshi Inoue at Qudos Bank Arena, in Sydney. EPA
Flooding in Canada
A barn isolated by floodwaters in Chilliwack, British Columbia.
Boston's first female mayor
Michelle Wu speaks to the media after being sworn in as mayor, becoming the first woman and first person of colour elected to the office, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dubai Airshow 2021
An Emirati passes the Rostec pavilion at Dubai Airshow 2021 at the Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International Airport, in Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.