Today's best photos: from Kew Gardens to the Dubai Airshow 2021

AFP

Christmas at Kew

Lights illuminate the Palm House at Kew Gardens in south-west London to preview their Christmas at Kew light show event. The Christmas at Kew trail is illuminated with numerous light-art installations especially commissioned, and is set to run until January 9, 2022.

EPA

Athens train crash

Three workers in a maintenance crew on Athens' electric railway were injured, one fatally, in the predawn hours at Agios Nikolaos rail station. The crash occurred after the brakes apparently failed on the rail grinder the men were operating. The machine was sent careening down the track until it collided with an empty train parked at Agios Nikolaos station to act as a buffer.

Reuters

Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Ebony Anderson, 31, from Madison, outside the Kenosha County Courthouse during jury deliberations in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin. Mr Rittenhouse faces charges of killing two people and injuring a third in violent confrontations in Kenosha.

Getty Images

Fashion x Art

A model wears Jaton designs during the Fashion x Art at NGV Runway at the Ian Potter Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Reuters

Vaccine queues in Bangladesh

Slum dwellers queue to get an Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine at the Pollibondhu Ershad School in Korail Slum, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

EPA

Super welterweight title punch

Alex Lual, right, in his fight against Trent Girdham on the undercard for the WBO Asia Pacific super welterweight title bout between Tim Tszyu and Takeshi Inoue at Qudos Bank Arena, in Sydney. EPA

AP

Flooding in Canada

A barn isolated by floodwaters in Chilliwack, British Columbia.

Reuters

Boston's first female mayor

Michelle Wu speaks to the media after being sworn in as mayor, becoming the first woman and first person of colour elected to the office, in Boston, Massachusetts.

EPA

Dubai Airshow 2021

An Emirati passes the Rostec pavilion at Dubai Airshow 2021 at the Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International Airport, in Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.