Today's best photos: from a giant duck to solar power

AFP

Giant rubber duck

A giant inflatable rubber duck designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman in Santiago, Chile.

AP

Upon reflection

A flooded St Mark's Square in Venice, Italy.

AFP

Off the rails

An aerial view of several freight wagons and a locomotive that were derailed and set on fire by unknown attackers in Victoria, Chile.

Getty Images

Time for tennis

Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks out for his singles match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during day two of the Rolex Paris Masters at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.

Reuters

A dog's life

A dog performs tricks during Kukur Tihar Hindu celebrations at a police canine training centre in Kathmandu, Nepal.

AFP

Solar power

Solar panels at the Bhadla Solar Park in Bhadla, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.