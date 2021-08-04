Forty migrants arrive on British beach after weather curbs crossings

Choppy seas have limited crossings from French coast over past week

A group of about 40 people arrive by lifeboat on a British beach after a lull caused by bad weather. Getty Images

The National
Aug 4, 2021

A group of migrants on Wednesday landed on a beach in southern England after a lull in arrivals on small boats due to rough seas.

Forty people were seen disembarking from a British lifeboat on Dungeness Beach in Kent.

About 9,000 people have arrived in small boats since the start of 2021, exceeding the number for the whole of 2020.

On patrol with Channel Rescue: the clifftop spotters watching out for migrants

Traffickers shifted to boat-based operations after tighter security at ferry and train terminals in France and coronavirus-related travel restrictions made it harder to smuggle people in the backs of lorries.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a volunteer organisation that aims to save lives at sea, was criticised as a “migrant taxi service” for rescuing people who attempted the journey. It said it had a duty to help those in distress.

Migrants rescued from the English Channel following their departure from northern France are processed by officers, in Dungeness, Britain. Reuters

Despite migrant numbers falling, the British government last month proposed a law to dissuade them from travelling to the UK. It was the latest in a series of announcements intended to limit the number of people attempting to illegally cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Home Secretary Priti Patel also announced a multimillion pound funding package to help France improve security on its side of the Channel to stop people using its beaches as departure points for southern England.

An increased number of border patrol vessels in the Channel — which is 33 kilometres wide at its narrowest point — has reduced the number of small boats reaching English shores under their own steam.

France has also intercepted three times the number of small boats this year compared with 2020, while most of those people who make it into English waters are stopped mid-journey and taken to the UK to start the long process of claiming migrant status.

Ministers had promised to make the route “unviable” for migrants, but thousands were reported to be waiting in northern France to cross.

The Home Office launched an advertising campaign in December directed at migrants in France to urge them to stop coming, but refugee charities said it has been ineffective.

Migrants rescued from the English Channel following their departure from northern France walk up a beach in Dungeness, Britain. Reuters

Updated: August 4th 2021, 8:08 PM
PROFILE OF INVYGO

Started: 2018

Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo

Based: Dubai

Sector: Transport

Size: 9 employees

Investment: $1,275,000

Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont

Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950

Engine 3.6-litre V6

Gearbox Eight-speed automatic

Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm

Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Suggested picnic spots

Abu Dhabi
Umm Al Emarat Park
Yas Gateway Park
Delma Park
Al Bateen beach
Saadiyaat beach
The Corniche
Zayed Sports City
 
Dubai
Kite Beach
Zabeel Park
Al Nahda Pond Park
Mushrif Park
Safa Park
Al Mamzar Beach Park
Al Qudrah Lakes 

Dhadak

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana

Stars: 3

Yahya Al Ghassani's bio

Date of birth: April 18, 1998

Playing position: Winger

Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid

Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)

Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery)

Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery)

Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

Queen

Nicki Minaj

(Young Money/Cash Money)

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain.

Based: Riyadh

Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany

Founded: September, 2020

Number of employees: 70

Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions

Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds  

Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Ticket prices

General admission Dh295 (under-three free)

Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free

Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

