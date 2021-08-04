Forty migrants arrive on British beach after weather curbs crossings

A group of migrants on Wednesday landed on a beach in southern England after a lull in arrivals on small boats due to rough seas.
Forty people were seen disembarking from a British lifeboat on Dungeness Beach in Kent.
About 9,000 people have arrived in small boats since the start of 2021, exceeding the number for the whole of 2020.
Traffickers shifted to boat-based operations after tighter security at ferry and train terminals in France and coronavirus-related travel restrictions made it harder to smuggle people in the backs of lorries.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a volunteer organisation that aims to save lives at sea, was criticised as a “migrant taxi service” for rescuing people who attempted the journey. It said it had a duty to help those in distress.
Despite migrant numbers falling, the British government last month proposed a law to dissuade them from travelling to the UK. It was the latest in a series of announcements intended to limit the number of people attempting to illegally cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Home Secretary Priti Patel also announced a multimillion pound funding package to help France improve security on its side of the Channel to stop people using its beaches as departure points for southern England.
An increased number of border patrol vessels in the Channel — which is 33 kilometres wide at its narrowest point — has reduced the number of small boats reaching English shores under their own steam.
France has also intercepted three times the number of small boats this year compared with 2020, while most of those people who make it into English waters are stopped mid-journey and taken to the UK to start the long process of claiming migrant status.
Ministers had promised to make the route “unviable” for migrants, but thousands were reported to be waiting in northern France to cross.
The Home Office launched an advertising campaign in December directed at migrants in France to urge them to stop coming, but refugee charities said it has been ineffective.
Started: 2018
Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo
Based: Dubai
Sector: Transport
Size: 9 employees
Investment: $1,275,000
Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri
Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950
Engine 3.6-litre V6
Gearbox Eight-speed automatic
Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm
Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm
Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km
Abu Dhabi
Umm Al Emarat Park
Yas Gateway Park
Delma Park
Al Bateen beach
Saadiyaat beach
The Corniche
Zayed Sports City
Dubai
Kite Beach
Zabeel Park
Al Nahda Pond Park
Mushrif Park
Safa Park
Al Mamzar Beach Park
Al Qudrah Lakes
Director: Shashank Khaitan
Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana
Stars: 3
Con Coughlin: To survive, Nato must renew its sense of common purpose
Gavin Esler: Nato summit failed for making news more than it made deals
Simon Waldman: Nato continues to be Ankara’s best security guarantor
Date of birth: April 18, 1998
Playing position: Winger
Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery
Transmission: Six-speed automatic
Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery)
Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery)
Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km
Queen
Nicki Minaj
(Young Money/Cash Money)
Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain.
Based: Riyadh
Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany
Founded: September, 2020
Number of employees: 70
Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions
Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds
Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices
General admission Dh295 (under-three free)
Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free
Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets
