Car bomb explodes near Afghan defence minister's residence

Smoke rises from a powerful explosion in an upper-class neighbourhood of Kabul where several senior government officials live. AP

A car bomb exploded near the residence of Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Defence Gen Bismillah Mohammadi in the Shirpur area of Kabul on Tuesday.

The explosion took place before a planned citywide protest against Taliban attacks.

Gen Mohammadi survived the attempt on his life as he was not home when the attack occurred, ministry representative Fawad Aman said.

However, many casualties are feared, given the scale of the attack and the crowded location. No figures have been released by authorities, however an emergency hospital near the site of the explosion tweeted that they had received six injured patients.

Afghans across Kabul and other major cities had planned to gather on their terraces at 9pm chanting “Allah hu Akbar”, or "God is great", to cheer on the Afghan Security Forces and local militias, who are resisting increased Taliban advances in several districts in the country.

“We were on the rooftop of our house with my cousins preparing to join the cheer when we heard a big boom," said 23-year-old Kabul resident Mahmoud Azim. "The impact of the explosion almost knocked me off the roof. The towering flames and the smoke made it hard for us to see each other.”

Mr Azim’s cousin was injured in the explosion and had to be rushed to the hospital.

“I just talked to him and he shared that there were many of the injured being brought into the hospital,” he said.