Quiz of the week

Read more:
- All you need to know about the Cricket World Cup
- UAE-made electric vehicle draws crowds at Adipec
- Rishi Sunak scraps northern HS2 rail ahead of party conference speech
- Egypt's El Sisi declares he will run for third term
- Crisis talks to address mass bedbug infestation
- Designer spacesuits for the Artemis III mission to the Moon
- Kevin McCarthy removed as US House Speaker in historic vote
- Fifa announces hosts for World Cup 2030
- Michelin Guide begins to rank something else, 123 years after rating restaurants
- Gamers marvel at Assassin's Creed Mirage
Updated: October 06, 2023, 6:01 PM