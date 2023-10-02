Egypt's El Sisi declares he will run for third term in December election

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will run for a third term in office in elections scheduled for December, he announced on Monday.

The former army officer, who was first elected in 2014, made the announcement in a televised address.

The 68-year-old's win is widely considered to be virtually guaranteed.

As the incumbent, Mr El Sisi has access to the state's vast resources, including the media and government institutions.

Egyptians have grown accustomed to leaders hailing from the military, with many believing they provide a safe pair of hands in a region often in turmoil.

Should he win the election, he will have served 16 years in office when his third term ends in 2030.

Thousands of his supporters were gathered on major squares in cities across the country ahead of the announcement, where they waved flags as giant screens showed the president's address to the nation.