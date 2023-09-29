Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Three astronauts finally return to Earth after extended stay on ISS
- Actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
- Google celebrates milestone birthday
- Joe Biden's dog bites another Secret Service employee at White House
- Tesla's Optimus robot is seen striking yoga poses in new footage
- Archaeologists unearth richly adorned body in grave that could be more than 1,000 years old
- Spacecraft on seven-year mission delivers samples back to Earth from asteroid
- Meta releases new virtual and mixed-reality headset
- Sheep herded over city's bridge as part of annual tradition
- Rare octopus spotted during deep-sea dive in Pacific Ocean
Updated: September 29, 2023, 6:00 PM