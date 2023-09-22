Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Middle East city unveils plans for floating mosque set to open next year
- Thousands of people line streets of Tehran to catch a glimpse of Ronaldo
- Rupert Murdoch announces he is stepping down as Fox and News Corp chairman
- Plane in Switzerland takes off without key items
- Dubai's Atlantis The Royal ranks among world’s 50 best hotels
- Microsoft reveals it will release an AI assistant next week
- Study suggests ideal time of day for exercising to keep weight under control
- UK city to unveil sculpture next month celebrating women who wear the hijab
- Archaeologists discover world’s oldest wooden structures in Zambia
- Prince William wades in East River during visit to New York
Updated: September 22, 2023, 6:00 PM