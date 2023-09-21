Rupert Murdoch steps down as Fox chairman

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch on Thursday announced he is stepping down as chairman of Fox Corporation and Fox News.

In a memo to employees, Mr Murdoch said he would be transitioning to the role of “chairman emeritus” of the two companies.

“For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas,” he wrote.

Mr Murdoch said his son Lachlan would become sole chairman of Fox Corporation and Fox News.

The 92-year-old media mogul said he would make the transition in November, adding that he remains in good health.

This is a developing story ...