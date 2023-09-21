Rupert Murdoch steps down as Fox chairman

Media mogul says transition to role of 'chairman emeritus' will take place in November

Rupert Murdoch has announced that he will be stepping down as chairman of Fox. Reuters

The National author image
The National
Sep 21, 2023
Media magnate Rupert Murdoch on Thursday announced he is stepping down as chairman of Fox Corporation and Fox News.

In a memo to employees, Mr Murdoch said he would be transitioning to the role of “chairman emeritus” of the two companies.

“For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas,” he wrote.

Mr Murdoch said his son Lachlan would become sole chairman of Fox Corporation and Fox News.

The 92-year-old media mogul said he would make the transition in November, adding that he remains in good health.

This is a developing story ...

Updated: September 21, 2023, 1:25 PM
Television
