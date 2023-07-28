Why, as Europe considers new visa entry rules, it's time for Americans to move on

Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona were the first European cities I travelled through by myself in my mid-20s.

In my first outing on my own after moving to the UAE from the US, it felt very much like a stereotypical travel adventure and one that left me with fond memories.

It was also a catalyst for me to persevere with solo travel in the decade since.

This week, it was announced that the EU would be changing its entry rules, introducing the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (or Etias) to travellers from 58 countries including the US, UK and UAE, set to start in 2024.

Although it’s not a change in visa-process (travel to Europe is still visa-free for Americans), it is a bit of a surprise because it requires more paperwork, more planning and a fee of €7 ($7.80). No official start date has yet been announced.

Some seem to be upset by the news but I think it's a good reminder that there is more to to see in the world, and more places to travel to, than just Europe.

While it remains to be seen how much this may affect tourism, if there’s one thing I’ve learnt it's that sometimes its better to go off the beaten path.

Seoul is becoming a popular place for tourists because of Korean dramas and K-pop. Mathew Schwartz / Unsplash

It feels easy to romanticise walking the streets of Paris with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop or eating pizza and pasta in Rome.

And while there is nothing wrong with either of those things, there is still a lot more worth discovering elsewhere.

Europe feels like it is becoming oversaturated because of an influx of tourists, so why go where everyone else goes?

In the past few years, some of my favourite places that I have visited have been in East Asia.

I know I am not gatekeeping as the region has become more popular for travel in the past few years but it still doesn't seem to get enough attention (or recognition), especially from western travellers.

Vibrant Hong Kong holds a special place in my heart, not only because it's my mother's birthplace but also because it has a mesmerising fusion of cultures, where East meets West.

From bustling night markets to breathtaking views from Victoria Peak and delicious dim sum and yummy egg tarts, there are a treasure trove of experiences on offer.

Tokyo wowed me as a modern metropolis, blending skyscrapers with ancient temples and a culture of unparalleled politeness.

One of the favourite memories is going to the Japanese cinema to watch Avengers: Infinity War and being impressed with how the entire audience stayed quiet until the very end, further cementing their courteous reputation.

Seoul has won me over as a city of contrasts, where traditional hanok villages coexist with bustling shopping districts and neon-lit entertainment areas.

It feels like a place that has come into its own thanks to the popularity of Korean drama shows and K-pop. It's a city of hidden gems, where winding alleys and hidden cafes offer delightful surprises at every turn.

And those are just some of the more popular cities to visit in Asia.

I can understand the appeal of wanting to go to Europe because when I moved abroad, it was the first place I thought of visiting. But these days, there should be more open-mindedness about travelling.

But it isn’t just Asia on my radar. Africa often feels like another overlooked destination, especially for Americans.

I took a solo trip to Zanzibar in 2016 and had an amazing experience. The island has some of the clearest blue water I've ever seen and the people are so kind and simply joyful to be around.

Evelyn Lau at Changuu Island in Zanzibar. Photo: Evelyn Lau

My next holiday is a family trip to Tanzania with the hopes of witnessing the Great Migration as well as exploring the country’s national parks and beaches. It's always been my mum's dream of going on a safari and there is no better place.

And we cannot forget destinations in the Middle East. I've lived in the UAE for almost a decade and I've seen the tremendous strides the region has made to become more tourist-friendly.

There is a unique blend of tradition and modernity, with plenty of entertainment and activities. Whether it's luxury shopping, Michelin-starred dinning, or indoor skiing, there is something for everyone.

Within the GCC, I've also been to Muscat, which is only a few hours drive from Abu Dhabi. I've explored historic forts, palaces and mosques that are a testament to Oman's rich cultural heritage.

I also got to experience first-hand the kindness and warmth of Omanis, which is one of their trademarks.

I've also been to Riyadh for a work trip. Although it wasn't very long, I was pleasantly surprised when visiting in 2020. Boulevard Riyadh City felt unlike anything that I had been around and certainly unlike the Saudi Arabia often depicted in the media. It was hip and lively and felt very welcoming to tourists, with brands such as Randy's Donuts from Los Angeles even hosting a pop-up.

As Europe begins to consider whether it wants to implement new entry rules, I think this is also a good time for travellers – especially fellow Americans – to be reminded there are other places to go on holiday.