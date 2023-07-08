From Taylor Swift to Will Smith, 10 celebrities who are big fans of K-pop

Blackpink's list of celebrity admirers continues to grow.

British actor Hugh Grant is the latest Hollywood star to jump on the bandwagon after attending the K-pop group's London concert at Hyde Park this month. He left the big gig converted to the cause.

“Very grateful to three eleven-year-olds for taking me to see Blackpink yesterday. Am rabid Blink now,” Grant tweeted, referencing the nickname of the girl group's fans.

Grant joins a number of fellow actors and musicians who professed admiration for K-pop bands for reasons ranging from their sounds to their values.

Here are nine other big names who are fans of the genre.

1. John Cena

Who knew BTS could make former WWE champion turned Hollywood action man John Cena melt like butter?

Cena professed his love for the K-pop boy band in numerous television interviews over the years.

In a 2022 appearance on Ellen, he thanked the BTS fans for encouraging him to release two self-help books. In a 2020 interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Cena praised the group for the values expressed in their songs.

“I got interested in what the music stood for,” he said. “They advocate self-love, they advocate 'don't be afraid of failure and that you are enough'. They try to shatter all the stereotypical difficulties and uncomfortable situations that we go through.”

2. Taylor Swift

There is nothing but love between Taylor Swift and chart rivals BTS and Blackpink.

Swift sang the praises of BTS after celebrating their first meeting at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with a backstage photo.

An audience camera also showed Swift dancing and singing along to Blackpink's hit Black Venom at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

3. Lizzo

The US pop star enjoys having text conversations with BTS member J-Hope.

“He's a great texter, expressive. He does not leave you on read,” she told online radio station Audacy.

“If it's been a while, he's like 'I'm so sorry'. He apologises for how long it's taken. Good people.”

4. Emma Stone

The Cruella star has been a fan of the genre since 2015.

As a guest on talk show Conan, she described K-pop as a “global phenomenon” and as “beyond excellent. It's the best thing you've ever seen”.

At the time, she cited Girls' Generation and 2NE1 as her favourite acts.

5. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is another Hollywood star who has been impressed by K-pop for some time.

In 2016, he showed his devotion by appearing in a magazine photoshoot with singer and rapper HyunA.

In 2019, he also spent time with boy group Exo during a visit to Seoul.

6. Shawn Mendes

The In My Blood singer is a huge fan of BTS.

In a 2018 interview with Radio Disney, he said: “I love BTS. I'm obsessed with watching the videos of them dancing.”

Mendes also said that a collaboration with the group would be a dream come true, adding: “Maybe it'll happen some day.”

7. Will Smith

It's easy to understand why Will Smith is a fan of K-pop, as the genre's exuberant hip-hop and pop hybrid recalls the days when the actor was a solo pop star.

In 2019, Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith were at Coachella to see Blackpink perform and took a picture with the group backstage.

8. Usher

Usher is an avid admirer of Blackpink after attending a US concert last year.

The RnB star told GQ he loved the effort and detail the group put into their live performances. “They were putting on a show,” he said. “Wardrobe, great sequencing, with the lighting and everything working in sync – there’s no detail spared. I loved that.”

9. Steve Aoki

Few have done more to help the dance music world embrace K-pop than Steve Aoki.

The DJ, who has been collaborating with K-pop artists for more than five years, said acts such as BTS, Monsta X and ACE represent the latest evolution of pop music.

“They can dance and sing and they have a really interesting look,” he told Hollywood Life. “They represent the future. I love being around them and the inspiration I get working around them.”