K-dramas and anime shows coming to Disney+, including BTS docu-series and Tokyo Revengers

Disney+ has announced its new slate of South Korean and Japanese shows out soon in the region.

Although exact dates have not been announced for each title, here's what to expect.

South Korean shows:

Vigilante

Cast: Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Joon-hyuk, Yoo Ji-tae, Kim So-jin

The drama follows Ji Yong (Nam), a university student training to join the police force so that he can avenge the death of his parents. On the weekends, he becomes a vigilante, tracking down and punishing criminals. Meanwhile, reporter Choi Mi-ryeo (Kim) and investigator Jo Heon (Yoo) are tracking his actions. The series is based on a webtoon of the same name.

Moving

Cast: Lee Jeong-ha, Kim Do-hoon, Go Yoon-jung

The series tells the story of high school students Kim Bong-seok (Lee), Jang Hee-soo (Go) and Lee Kang-hoon (Kim), who have superpowers inherited from their parents. Bong-seok can fly, the very athletic Hee-soo has the power to regenerate from injuries and Kang-hoon has power and speed. The students try to hide their secrets and their parents struggle to protect them from being used by others. The show is based on a webtoon of the same name by Kang Full and will be released on August 9.

The Worst of Evil

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Im Se-mi

Set in the 1980s, the crime-action drama follows undercover police who infiltrate a massive criminal organisation responsible for the illegal drug trade between South Korea, China and Japan. Ji stars as lead officer Kang Joon-mo, with Im as Yoo Eui-jung, a narcotics officer. Meanwhile, Wi plays Jung Ki-cheol, the leader of the criminal enterprise.

Soundtrack #2

Cast: Keum Sae-rok, Steve Sanghyun Noh

The show centres on Hyeon-seo (Keum) and Suho (Noh), a couple who are members of a university band. They spend almost every day together for six years before breaking up due to the pressure of life after graduation. Four years later, they go their separate ways. They end up reuniting after Suho, now a successful chief executive, hires a piano tutor who turns out to be Hyeon-seo.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star

The Disney+ original docu-series is in collaboration with Hybe and charts the rise of K-pop boy band BTS. The show will use the vast library of music and video footage of the group since their debut, and look at the daily lives, thoughts and plans of the seven members as they prepare for their next chapter.

Han River Police

Cast: Kwon Sang-woo, Kim Hee-won

The fictional comedy series follows two policemen with opposite personalities – Han Du-jin (Kwon) is a hot-tempered sergeant while Chun-seok (Kim) is a laid-back lieutenant – as they patrol the Han River in Seoul. The show will follow their adventures as they deal with everything from terrorism to everyday accidents.

Japanese programmes:

Dragons of Wonderhatch

Cast: Sena Nakajima, Daiken Okudaira

The series is a mix of live-action and anime. It follows a high school student named Nagi (Nakajima), who lives in the real world, and Tyme (Okudaira), a boy in a world where riders can hear the cries of dragons and communicate with them.

A Town Without Seasons

Cast: Sosuke Ikematsu, Taiga Nakano

Hansuke (Ikematsu) is recruited to spy on the remaining residents of a small town who are left in temporary housing after a disaster hits Japan. However, he soon ends up recognising the makeshift town as his new home after witnessing how the residents choose to keep going. He also learns to come to terms with the disaster that took everything from him.

Tokyo Revengers

The second season of the anime will return. It is based on a manga series of the same name. Tokyo Revengers follows Takemichi, a man who lives an unsatisfying life and find outs his ex-girlfriend Hinata has died during a dispute involving the Tokyo Manji Gang. The next day, he gets pushed off a subway platform – but seconds before he's struck, he's transported back in time. He returns to the year when he was dating Hinata and vows to do everything he can to prevent her death.

Phoenix: Eden17

Also based on a manga, the anime follows Romi and her partner George as they attempt to escape a dystopian version of Earth. Their hope for a better life lies on a planet called Eden. As they try to reach it, they soon discover Eden no longer exists. Romi then finds herself having to eke out an even harsher life there.