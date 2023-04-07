Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Residents of European capital vote to ban rental e-scooters from city’s streets
- Nasa reveals names of four astronauts who will fly around Moon next year
- Cryptocurrency drops 9% after Musk reinstates Twitter's iconic blue bird logo
- Leonardo DiCaprio testifies at rapper's trial
- UK satellite launch company files for bankruptcy
- Cosmetics company buys Australian luxury brand Aesop for $2.5 billion
- Trailer released for Gerard Butler's new action film shot in Saudi Arabia's AlUla
- Wild animal sparks manhunt in Australia after it was allegedly stolen from its natural habitat
- Turkey's President Erdogan takes delivery of country's first domestically produced electric vehicle
- Robot powered by ChatGPT is creating a stir in Cypriot classrooms
Updated: April 07, 2023, 6:22 PM