Platypus travelling on train leads to manhunt in Australia

Forget the Hollywood thriller Snakes on a Plane, Australian police are hunting two commuters who took a platypus on a train.

The pair were pictured boarding a train with a live wild platypus wrapped in a towel, police said on Thursday.

They said they believed the animal had been stolen from its natural habitat in the northern state of Queensland.

Police appealed for its "timely surrender".

A platypus at Sydney's Taronga Zoo. AFP

"The concern we have is obviously the wellbeing of this animal given it's been removed from its natural environment," Queensland police acting superintendent Scott Knowles said.

Authorities were also concerned for the two people. The male platypus has a venomous barb on its rear leg that can kill small animals — and cause excruciating pain in people.

CCTV photos from Tuesday showed a man wearing flip-flops carrying the animal, which is about the size of kitten, under his arm as he walked along a train platform north of Brisbane.

The man and his female companion then wrapped it in a towel before "patting it and showing it to fellow commuters", police said.

Under Queensland's conservation laws it is illegal to take "one or more" platypus from the wild, with a maximum fine of US $288,000.

British scientists in the late 18th century famously thought they were being hoaxed when they saw their first platypus ― the unusual animal has webbed feet, a stubby tail like a beaver and the bill of a duck.

Platypus are native to Australia's freshwater rivers and are part of a rare group of mammals — the monotremes — that lay eggs.