Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge of the stories which made headlines over the past seven days

By The National
 

Read more:

Pictures of the week: From Argentina's triumph to Santa paddle-boarding

Kaylee McKeown of Australia at the 2022 Fina World Short Course Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images

Kaylee McKeown of Australia at the 2022 Fina World Short Course Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images

Updated: December 23, 2022, 6:00 PM
The National

The National

UAE, middle east and world breaking news, stories and analysis

LATEST STORIES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL