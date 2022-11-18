‘Istikan’: Arabic word for tea cup has a surprising origin

Language is organic, soaking up a range of influences and adapting to the people who use it. Often, words and phrases we think of as authentic actually have complicated origins.

Arabic has a plethora of examples when it comes to this linguistic phenomena. Given Arabic's dexterity and the multi-cultural history of the region, many Arabic words have unexpected roots.

Take our Arabic word of the week, istikan, which is the name of a type of cup distinguished from other drinking vessels by a number of characteristics. There are several words that refer to cups that work across modern Arabic and across dialects.

To start off with glass colloquially, or a qadah in classic Arabic, is an umbrella term for any type of drinking vessel. A finjan is either a small cylinder-shaped or tea cup-shaped vessel, available with or without a handle, that’s used for drinking coffee. A koub is more of a typical tea cup or mug with a saucer.

Istikan is the most distinctive from the cup family. Solely used for drinking tea, an istikan is traditionally made from glass and designed to be thin rimmed and wider at the top, then curve inwards before opening up at the base.

Read more ‘Hayba’: Arabic word for prestige has many meanings

This curved design makes an istikan very pleasing to the eye and a set is often stored in a way so it is also presented as a decorative object.

An istikan can have a decorative pattern on its surface, either through glass-blowing techniques or from ornate painted designs, often in golden hues.

While an istikan stands out for its shape and decorative elements, there’s another reason why it is so fascinating. The word istikan is used mostly in Iraq, where, compared with the wider Arab region, the population are more tea drinkers than coffee drinkers.

Often mistaken as being Turkish or Farsi in origin, the word istikan stems from when the British colonised Iraq for 18 years. As big tea drinkers themselves, the British were fascinated by the little tea cups used for drinking the hot beverage and referred to them as an "east tea can”. The three words were combined and became istikan.

Scroll through the gallery below to see The National's pick of Arabic words of the week