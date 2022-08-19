Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein gets engaged to Rajwa Al Saif
- Elon Musk posts tweet apparently announcing he is buying a football club
- Popular South American tourist site halts ticket sales due to overcrowding and overbooking
- US bioscience company seeks to bring back animal from extinction
- Spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts outside International Space Station cut short
- Tech company sets September 5 deadline for staff to return to office
- Covid vaccine that targets both original and Omicron variants gets approval
- India and Pakistan celebrate independence milestones
- Airline orders supersonic jets designed to transport customers at twice the speed of today’s planes
- Academy Awards apologises to Sacheen Littlefeather over 1973 Oscars speech
Pictures of the week: From drought in the Rhine to rain in London
Updated: August 19, 2022, 6:00 PM