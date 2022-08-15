World's first approval of 'next generation' Moderna coronavirus vaccine booster

Britain has become the first country in the world to approve a “next generation” Covid-19 vaccine that targets both the original and Omicron variants.

The UK medicines regulator, the MHRA, approved the bivalent vaccine made by US drug company Moderna as a booster for adults.

The agency's decision was based on clinical trial data that showed the booster triggered “a strong immune response” against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 virus, it said.

The MHRA also cited an exploratory analysis in which the shot was also found to generate a good immune response against the currently dominant Omicron offshoots BA.4 and BA.5.

“The first generation of Covid-19 vaccines being used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives,” MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine said.

“What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve.”

Expand Autoplay Unmasked travellers wait in long lines at a security checkpoint at Denver airport on July 5, 2022. Many airports and airlines no longer require mask use or social distancing, and many don't require pre-flight testing. David Zalubowski / AP

Moderna's chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the vaccine could boost a person's antibodies to such high levels that it may only be needed annually.

Stephane Bancel, Moderna's chief executive, described it as a “next generation Covid-19 vaccine” that will play an “important role in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19" over the winter.

Mr Bancel said: “We are delighted with the MHRA's authorisation of Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron, our next generation Covid-19 vaccine.

“This represents the first authorisation of an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine, further highlighting the dedication and leadership of the UK public health authorities in helping to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This bivalent vaccine has an important role to play in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19 as we enter the winter months.”

Mr Bancel said the drug had “consistently shown superior breadth of immune response” over alternatives in clinical trials.

Now approval has been secured, the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will advise on how the vaccine should be deployed in the country.

While existing Covid-19 vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, vaccine effectiveness has taken a hit as the virus has evolved.

The MHRA said the side effects were the same as those seen in the original Moderna booster dose and were typically mild.

Dr Raine said: “I am pleased to announce the approval of the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine, which was found in the clinical trial to provide a strong immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant as well as the original 2020 strain.”

Prof Sir Munir Pirmohamed, chairman of the commission on human medicines, an independent body sponsored by the DHSC to advise ministers on the safety, efficacy and quality of medicinal products, said the vaccine was safe to use.

He said: “The Commission on Human Medicines and its Covid-19 Vaccines Expert Working Group has independently reviewed the data on safety, quality and effectiveness and agrees with the MHRA's decision.”

He said that since the coronavirus is “continually evolving in order to evade the immunity provided by vaccines” constant updates to the drugs were needed.

Prof Pirmohamed added that a recent paper in medical journal The Lancet suggested that coronavirus vaccines prevented up to 20 million deaths in their first year of use.

Moderna said it had also completed its applications for regulatory approval of the booster in Australia, Canada, and the EU.

European Medicines Agency (EMA) officials expect Covid variant-adapted vaccines to be approved in September, and have signalled the regulator is open to using shots targeting the older BA.1 variant this autumn, given those specifically targeting newer subvariants are further behind in clinical development.

In contrast, the US Food and Drug Administration has said it will seek the specific inclusion of the newer BA.4 and BA.5 offshoots of Omicron in any new shots used domestically

Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine which is already in use for first, second and booster doses.