Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Superhero movie is unexpectedly shelved by Warner Bros
- England’s Lionesses triumph in Euro 2022 final at Wembley
- Spanish PM advises workers to ditch item of clothing in order to stay cool
- Volcano erupts just 40 kilometres away from country's capital
- Visitors to world’s tallest tree face fine and jail time
- Private jet belonging to music legend to be sold at auction
- Football club issues stadium ban on signs asking for players’ shirts
- Mississippi cat hailed a hero after alerting owner to criminal activity at home
- New Tesla product unveiled at supercharging station in Germany
- Rare crocodile fossil with 92cm-long skeleton to go under the hammer
Updated: August 05, 2022, 6:00 PM